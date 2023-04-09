IPL 2023 - 'Be more brave...:' MI skipper Rohit Sharma demands THIS from seniors after loss vs CSK

Mumbai Indians lost their second consecutive match against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in IPL and skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledges that seniors, including him need to step up sooner than later.

"The senior guys need to step up, starting with me. We know the nature of IPL. We need to get some momentum, and if you don't, it is going to be tough. Just two games, not all is lost, but the senior guys need to step up with the bat. That's the nature of the tournament. If you win, you can win on the trot. If you lose, it will hamper the momentum. We wanted to do a lot of things right. We have not been able to execute the things that we are speaking about in the change room," said Rohit at the post-match presentation ceremony following loss against CSK.

Rohit emphasized on doing things right and said that MI players need to be brave while executing plans in the field.

"We have to do those things right. We know we had a very disappointing last season. You always start afresh. When we won the five trophies, we did not think about it. Every opposition is quality and you have to be the best to defeat them. These two games have happened now, you can't change. We have to learn and be more brave in doing stuff out in the field," added the skipper.

Mumbai had a good start against CSK as Rohit and Ishan Kishan added 38 for the first wicket. Kishan took the charge after Rohit's departure and MI looked set for a decent score with 64/2 in 6.4 overs and players like Tilak Verma & Tim David still to come.

CSK spinners, however, had different plans as they strangulated MI innings with four wickets in four overs, leaving them reeling at 76/5 in 9.1 overs. MI just couldn't come out of the situation and managed just 157/8 in 20 overs.

CSK though, lost the first wicket early in the chase, but Ajinkya Rahane scored a quickfire 50 to make small work of the target. Chennai registered their second win on the trot after beating Mumbai by seven wickets.

