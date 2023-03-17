IPL 2023: ARCH-RIVALS to face-off in HISTORIC TIE! CSK to host MI in 1000th game of mega event

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on March 31 with the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) up against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The forthcoming edition is keenly awaited with the ten teams set to fight it out for the marquee title.

The upcoming season will see its 1000th match, which will be held between CSK and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The iconic match will be held on May 06.

Over the years, CSK-MI face-offs have made heads turn and two of the most successful sides will square off with each other in a landmark match of the mega event. Hence, it will be a mouth-watering clash at the iconic stadium.

It is to be noted that the 1000th IPL game will see CSK lock horns with MI for the second time in the season. MI will host their longtime rivals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 08.

Talking about Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, they have won the championship on five occasions (IPL 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). CSK, on the other hand, have lifted the coveted title on four occasions (IPL 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021).

Both sides ended at the bottom, with MI finishing at the tenth spot, in IPL 2022, and hence will be eager to bounce back in style this time around.

IPL 2023 will feature 70 matches in the group stage followed by the playoffs and the final. The summit clash will take place on May 28.