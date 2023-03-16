'You can be a...': Former CSK star Suresh Raina reveals the biggest advice he received from MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have played for the same IPL team, i.e. the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in 13 out of the 15 completed seasons apart from representing Team India for many years. The two share a great camaraderie and the mutual respect is evident. Even though CSK didn't retain Raina in the IPL 2022 mega auction, he remains close to Dhoni and always speaks highly of the Yellow Army in public domain.

Recently, Raina revealed the biggest advice he has received from Dhoni after playing with him for so many years. In an interaction with Jio Cinema, Raina said, "I think he always nurtures the talent, especially all the Indian boys. And he always said, play the game, play the game with a good spirit, and be a good human being. That’s all I have learned from him. And you can be a good player, but having good human beings around yourself and being a good person and that really counts in your life. And you can be a good person all across."

Raina has been a CSK legend, having played several memorable knocks and was part of Dhoni-led franchise's winning run in IPL 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 editions. On CSK's chances in the forthcoming IPL season, the former Indian all-rounder said on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket (LLC), "It may be a little challenging since him (Dhoni) and (Ambati) Rayudu haven’t played the tournament for one year. I think the team is quite strong, a lot of young players are coming through the ranks. (Ruturaj) Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), (Ben) Stokes, Deepak Chahar…and there are more young and dynamic players on that side. Let’s see how they play."

CSK open their IPL 2023 campaign facing defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 31. Last year, they finished at the ninth spot.

Complete squad of CSK for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma