IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer backs Gujarat Titans youngster as potential all-format player for India

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 03, 2022, 06:55 PM(IST)

Shubman Gill | Photo: IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Shubman Gill looked completely at ease against the Delhi Capitals bowling attack and he even neutralized the threat of Kuldeep Yadav who took three wickets in the previous match.

Former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer said that Shubman Gill can become a regular in all three formats after he scored 84 off just 46 deliveries to guide Gujarat Lions to a comprehensive victory over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

“He played him really well. Anything that was pitched up, he went straight and chose the right option. Very happy to see him do well, I think he has got it in him to play all three formats,” said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

The youngster looked completely at ease against the Delhi Capitals bowling attack and he even neutralized the threat of Kuldeep Yadav who took three wickets in the previous match.

Jaffer said that Gill needs to improve his power game and a good IPL season can bring him back into contention for wicket ball cricket.

"He just needs to develop his power game a little bit. I think this IPL has a lot more importance for him because he is not currently in the radar for white ball cricket. 500-600 runs in this IPL will bring him into contention.

“He played according to the wicket. Once it settled down a little bit, it started coming on to his bat nicely. I think he likes pace on the ball. There wasn't much spin, he was hitting it through the line and he is a class batter anyway. He is not somebody who is scared of hitting the ball in the air. We have seen that in Test cricket as well, he has taken on the bowlers. It is just about the power game in the death overs which he needs to develop. He is a very fine player,” said Jaffer.

