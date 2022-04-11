IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma react as a fan storms in the middle during MI-RCB tie - WATCH

There is no shortage of cricketing action amid the IPL 2022 edition. In match 18, the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday evening (April 09).

While the contest proved to be a dull affair, the match made heads turn when a fan ended up breaching the security and stormed into the middle to meet Virat Kohli and MI skipper Rohit Sharma. At that time, Kohli-starrer were involved in their modest 152-run chase after having asked MI to bat first.

The fan first ran towards Kohli and reached a fist pump as the latter was wearing his batting gloves. On the other hand, he then went towards Rohit, who was stationed at short covers. The Mumbai captain didn't come in contact with the fan, due to Covid-19 guidelines and bio-bubble restrictions, but gave him a virtual hug. Here's the video:

For the unversed, the fan has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Satara district. His name is Dashrath Jadhav. Post the incident, Jadhav paid a heavy price for breaching the ground security and was, thus, charged under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ) for allegedly being indulged in an altercation with the cops enroute his ouster from the ground, said Senior Inspector Madhukar Sawant of Talegaon police station.

Talking about the MI-RCB clash, the Faf du Plessis-led franchise beat MI by 7 wickets with top performances by Wanindu Hasarange, Harshal Patel, Kohli and Anuj Rawat.