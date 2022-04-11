IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal loses his temper at the umpire during RR vs LSG encounter – Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star performer for Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the Sanju Samson-led franchise beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by three runs to end the debutant team's three-match winning streak, on Sunday evening (April 10) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

As RR were asked to bat first, they were struggling at 67-4 before Shimron Hetmyer's 59 propelled the team score to 165-6. While Trent Boult's opening spell put RR ahead in their defence of 166, Yuzi Chahal rose to the occasion to strike at regular intervals and leave LSG behind in the contest. While Chahal had a memorable day with his performances making a mark, his anger at the umpire also made heads turn.

The incident took place when the 31-year-old wrist-spinner came onto bowl the 18th over. The RR spinner resorted to a leg break which was pitched outside off-stump, with Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera going for a slog sweep and missing it completely. While it seemed fairly evident that the ball was within the marker when it passed the stumps, it was adjudged a wide by the on-field umpire. Thus, this left Chahal lose his cool and argue with the umpire:

Despite what seemed like an umpiring error, Chahal-starrer RR didn't pay a heavy price as the bowler removed Chameera on the very next delivery. Chahal accounted for the scalps of Quinton de Kock, Chameera, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya.

At the post-match presentation, Player-of-the-Match Chahal said, "Backed myself. My main strength is my mind. Didn't want to divert from what I usually do. I was always ready to bowl at anytime from overs 1-20. Enjoyed de Kock's wicket the most. He could've changed the game. Had seen him step out, had an intuition he'd come again (Badoni). Bowled it wider. Don't think a lot about my bad games."