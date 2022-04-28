IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik enters history books with maiden five-wicket haul

When Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) decided to retain young fast bowler Umran Malik ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, a lot of experts were not convinced by the move. But the youngster from Srinagar has proven his mettle with brilliant performances in this year’s competition.

Umran has been enjoying an impressive run of form and against Gujarat Titans, he claimed his first five-wicket haul of the tournament as batsmen struggle to negotiate his express pace. The 22-year-old ended with figures of 5/25 and entered history books with a number of accolades to his name.

Four out of Umran’s five dismissals were bowled and this was only the third instance in IPL history that a bowler has achieve this feat. Lasith Malinga was the first one to achieve this for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in 2011 and the very next year, Rajasthan Royals medium pacer Siddharth Trivedi became the second bowler to do it against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It has also the second-best bowling figures by a Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler in the tournament second only to veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The top spot belongs to a magical spell by Bhuvi as he claimed five wickets after conceding just 18 runs in four overs against Punjab Kings in 2017.

This has been a sensational season for Umran till now as he has already claimed 15 wickets in the competition, and he is currently the second highest wicket-taker against RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal.

The five-wicket haul was also the third best bowling figures by any uncapped cricketer in IPL after Ankit Rajpoot’s 5/15 against SRH in 2018 and Varun Chakravarthy's 5/20 against DC in 2020.

However, the five-wicket haul was not enough to grab the win for SRH as Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia played blinders towards the end of the encounter to grab the victory for Gujarat Titans.