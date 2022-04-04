IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar suggests different role for Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul

KL Rahul was a huge signing for debutants Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The Indian cricket team star was coming off a good couple of seasons with Punjab Kings and his prowess as a batsman forced LSG to retain him ahead of the auction for INR 17 crore.

Rahul is currently leading the LSG side and he also open the batting for them along with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that Rahul ‘has all the shots in the book’ and he can also be used as a finisher by the franchise in crunch situations.

Also read | Dhoni didn't get a move on: Gavaskar on why CSK lost by 61 runs against PBKS

"KL Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs and sets the pace for his team. I believe he has the ability to be the finisher as well," Gavaskar said while speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports,

"He's not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So, if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board," Gavaskar added.

Also read | IPL 2022: Will Holder be roped in? Predicting LSG's playing XI for SRH tie

Lucknow Super Giants started the tournament with a defeat against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans but they were able to bounce back in their second game to beat Chennai Super Kings. Rahul and De Kock provided the foundation as Evin Lewis played a blinder to guide them to victory over CSK.