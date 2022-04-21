IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa on cusp of multiple records as Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians

Robin Uthappa has been one of the best performers for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 till now and if he is selected for the encounter against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, he will become the seventh cricketer to play 200 matches in the T20 tournament.

MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina are the six cricketers who have played 200 matches in the Indian Premier League till now. Incidentally, Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan has also played 199 matches in the competition at the moment.

During his IPL career, Uthappa has won the title with both CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders with 4919 runs to his name with the help of 27 half centuries at an impressive strike rate of 130.93.

Uthappa is also 81 runs away from completing 5000 runs in the competition – a feat achieved by just six cricketers. In the list of batsmen with most runs in the IPL, Uthappa is currently eighth and he is 47 runs away from West Indies’ Chris Gayle who is seventh with 4965 runs in 142 matches.

Although Uthappa has scored 197 runs in six matches this season, CSK have not found much success with just one win in the competition. The defending champions are currently ninth in the points table and their weak bowling attack has come under a lot of pressure in this year’s tournament.

In the previous encounter, CSK came close to clinching the win against Gujarat Titans but a brilliant partnership between David Miller and Rashid Khan denied them the win in the final over.