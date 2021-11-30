IPL 2022 retention ahead of mega auction: Where to live streaming in India?

The D-day is finally here. After many speculations, the cricket fans will finally get to know about the list of retained players by all existing IPL franchises ahead of the mega auction for the 2022 edition. While couple of players are surely to be retained by their respective franchises, expect some big names to enter the auction pool as all teams can only retain four players each.

As per the rules, all the eight teams can retain four players -- three Indians and a foreign player or two Indians and overseas players each -- but it isn't necessary that all the non-retained players will enter the IPL 2022 mega auction. For the unversed, the two new teams -- in the form of Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- will have an option to choose three players each from the non-retained list before the auction.

The eight IPL teams won't have the luxury to use Right To Match (RTM) cards on their non-retained players in the auction table. Hence, they will have to rebuy the players not retained, thus, it will be a tough call for all eight franchises to wisely finalise their retained list.

When and at what time will the IPL 2022 retention ceremony kick off?

IPL 2022 retention ceremony will take place on November 30 (Tuesday) in India. It will commence at 9:30 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2022 retention ceremony in India?

IPL 2022 retention ceremony will be telecasted on Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports Hindi/1 HD Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 retention ceremony?

IPL 2022 retention ceremony will be available live on Disney + Hotstar

