IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways while Lucknow Super Giants aim to continue their good run as they take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs LSG encounter in IPL 2022 -

Head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Also read | Debut for Neesham? Rajasthan Royals predicted XI against Lucknow Super Giants

Stats

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Jason Holder is a brilliant asset for the side in the death overs and he also enjoys a good report against Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. Holder has dismissed Samson twice in the IPL and the batsman averages just 17 in the player battle. On the other hand, Jos Buttler has enjoyed batting against Avesh Khan a lot as he has SR of 318.18 against the pacer.

Trivia

Ayush Badoni has been a superstar for Lucknow Super Giants as the youngster has emerged as a brilliant finisher for his side. In the death overs, the right-hander has slammed 74 runs off just 39 deliveries at a strike rate of 189.74 with the help of six fours and five sixes.

On the other hand, KL Rahul and Jos Buttler are the Top 2 in the list of openers with the best IPL average. Rahul tops the list with 2680 runs at an amazing average of 54.69 while the current orange cap holder Buttler is second with an average of 49.67.

Also read | IPL 2022: Harshal Patel leaves bio-bubble after demise of his family member

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav