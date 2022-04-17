IPL 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz to debut? Gujarat Titans predicted XI against Chennai Super Kings

Table toppers Gujarat Titans will be looking to continue their brilliant start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya & Co are currently at the top of the points table with four victories in their opening season and they solidified their position further by beating Rajasthan Royals in the previous encounter.

Also read | Karthik responds after fan's 'Drove 1000 kms for you RCB' banner goes viral

Pandya led the team by example as he scored a brilliant 52-ball-87 to take the Titans to a good total and three wickets each for Lockie Ferguson and debutant Yash Dayal meant that Rajasthan Royals fell well short of the target.

Against Chennai Super Kings, Matthew Wade is expected to open the batting with Shubman Gill but question marks remain over the form of the Australia wicketkeeper. Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a solid overseas option in the side and he can make his debut in place of Wade.

Vijay Shankar has been another cricketer who has not found a good run of form and with Pandya at No 4, Titans will look at the pair of all-rounders to provide solidity to the batting line up.

Also read | Conway to return? Chennai Super Kings predicted XI against Gujarat Titans

David Miller and Abhinav Manohar will be the pure batting options in the middle order with Rahul Tewatia expected to perform his role as a finisher – something he has perfected this season.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson will be the pacer options while Rashid Khan will be a dangerous spin opinion against the CSK batsmen.

Gujarat Titans predicted XI: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal