IPL 2022: Devon Conway to return? Chennai Super Kings predicted XI against Gujarat Titans

It has been a disappointing start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season for Chennai Super Kings with just one win in the last five matches and they will be looking to get their campaign back on track as they face the tough challenge of Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Sunday.

The defending champions did not win any of their first four matches in the campaign but things changed a bit in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore as they rode impressive batting performances from Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube to register their first points of the season.

Also read | Kohli's old tweet goes viral after he pulls off a sensational catch against DC

However, the bowling line-up remains the main concern for skipper Ravindra Jadeja as the inexperienced fast bowlers have failed to leave a mark in the competition till now.

Against Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa will be expected to open the innings for the Chennai Super Kings with Moeen Ali providing a good support at No 3 in the batting line-up.

The CSK middle order has a good mix of veterans and youngsters as Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube showing glimpses of form and Dwayne Bravo providing a brilliant all-rounder option.

Also read | KL Rahul becomes third Indian to achieve elusive IPL feat with ton against MI

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to be the finishers for the side which has struggled to maintain a good run rate throughout the innings. In the bowling department, Chris Jordan and Mukesh Choudhary are the pace options while Maheesh Theekshana will be spin weapon.

Chennai Super Kings predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary