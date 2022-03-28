IPL 2022: Mohammad Kaif, Wasim Jaffer praise Mohammed Shami for brilliant bowling performance

It was a brilliant start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season for India pacer Mohammed Shami as he was the pick for the bowlers for Gujarat Titans during their encounter against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

The fast bowler finished with impressive figures of 3/25 in 4 overs and claimed the wickets of Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock and the skipper KL Rahul.

It was a perfect start for Shami as he was able to induce a nick off KL Rahul in the very first ball of the match and Matthew Wade easily completed the catch behind the stumps. There was some doubt in the umpire’s mind but the replays made it clear that the ball made contact with the inside edge.

Shami followed it up with a vicious in-swinger in his second over as Quinton de Kock was completely outdone by the movement and the ball crashed in to his leg stump. The fast bowler continued to get a lot of assistance from the pitch and his final victim was Pandey who was beaten by his pace.

The impressive show from Shami earned him a lot of praise on Twitter and former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Wasim Jaffer also joined the public in lauding him for his performance.

Opting to field, Gujarat Titans produced a tidy bowling performance as Lucknow Super Giants scored 158/5 in 20 overs. Lucknow lost some early wickets but fifties from Deepak Hooda and youngster Ayush Badani meant that they were able to post a competitive total on their tournament debut.