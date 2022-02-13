IPL 2022 mega auction: Gautam Gambhir names ex-CSK player as 'steal deal' for Lucknow Super Giants

All eyes were on the newly-formed IPL team, i.e. the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction, held in Bengaluru. Having picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as their top three picks ahead of the mega auction proceedings, the Lucknow IPL team made heads turn by going all-out in buying the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda on Day 1 on Saturday (February 12).

On Day 2, Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir named a 'steal deal' for the franchise which they roped in on Sunday (February 13). Lucknow bought former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spin-bowling all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for INR 9 million (INR 90 lakhs). For the unversed, the MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army broke the bank for the Karnataka player in the IPL 2021 auction, buying him for INR 92.5 million (INR 9.25 crore). Hence, Gambhir called him a 'steal deal'.

ALSO READ | Nothing more dangerous: Twitter explodes as MI include Jofra Archer in Jasprit Bumrah-starrer pace attack

Speaking to official broadcaster Star Sports, on Sunday (February 13), the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gambhir firstly shared his experience of building a squad from scratch. "I have been at the auction table before but never have a built a squad from scratch as there was always a core team around which we built the squad," he said.

Gambhir then highlighted a signing from Day 2 which was a steal deal, as per him, for the franchise. "I think getting Krishnappa Gautham for 90 lakhs was a steal deal. He went for 9.25 crore last time around. We were looking for somebody to add firepower at No. 8 and with Krunal Pandya already a part of the squad, we were very happy to buy Gowtham as well," he asserted.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 mega auction: Faf du Plessis' emotional message for Dhoni's CSK after joining RCB - WATCH

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had stated after Day 1 of the IPL mega auction during a virtual press conference, "We are very happy with the way it's gone so far. We have got our top preferences as of now and it's gone well so far for us. We have got a great opener in Quinton, a very good all-rounder in Jason Holder. We have two quality Indian batsmen. Out of the seven people we had in the squad so far, I think there is a balance beginning to emerge. So far, it is very much on track for us."