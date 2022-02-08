IPL 2022: Mandatory rules laid down by BCCI for all 10 franchises at mega auction

The D-day is upon us. The IPL 2022 mega auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru as all the ten franchises are eager to rope in some marquee and promising talents in their respective squads. The mega auction returns after four years, last held in early 2018, and will also see the members of the two new IPL teams -- in the form of Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad (official name not announced yet).

Ahead of the mega auction proceedings, here's a detailed list of mandatory rules laid down by the Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be strictly followed by all the ten IPL franchises:

1) The forthcoming IPL 2022 mega auction will be held in a bio-bubble environment.

2) The officials representing the ten franchises will have to undergo COVID-19 tests and return with negative RT-PCR report on February 9, 10 as well as on the 11th.

3) Unlike the IPL 2018 mega auction, no Right to Match (RTM) option will be available in the upcoming auction proceedings.

4) The IPL 2022 purse has seen an increase, from Rs 80 crore to 90 crore (INR 800 to 900 million) to accommodate more players. This has been done to rope in more players by focusing primarily on India's domestic circuit.

5) The Indian board will also keep a tab on those arriving at the team hotel on February 11. They will be closely monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

6) The testing will take place between 12 am to 7 am for the smooth conduct of the mega auction. Till their test reports do not come negative, the members will stay put in their respective hotel rooms.

7) All attendees are also expected to share full details including COVID vaccination results (if any) with the BCCI's medical team.

8) The participants entering the auction proceedings will have to wear masks in the auditorium at all times.

