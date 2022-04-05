IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik on cusp of joining MS Dhoni in an elite list during RCB-RR clash

Dinesh Karthik has been in splendid form with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) so far in the IPL 2022 edition. In RCB's season-opener, versus Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS), the veteran IPL keeper-batter returned with a blazing 14-ball 32 not out whereas finished a tight run-chase for the side in a low-scoring thriller versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) courtesy a vital 7-ball 14*.

While DK will want to continue in similar stead with the bat, he is also only two away from completing 150 dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the IPL. If DK gets to the feat in RCB's clash versus Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Tuesday evening (April 05), he will become only the second keeper to have 150, or more, dismissals up his sleeves, along with Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) MS Dhoni.

Most dismissals by a keeper in IPL:

MS Dhoni - 163 (Catches - 124, Stumpings - 39)

Dinesh Karthik - 148 (Catches - 116, Stumpings - 32)

Robin Uthappa - 90 (Catches - 58, Stumpings - 32)

Wriddhiman Saha - 82 (Catches - 62, Stumpings - 20)

Parthiv Patel - 81 (Catches - 65, Stumpings - 16)

So far, Karthik has played 215 IPL matches, representing the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI), PBKS, RCB (in 2015), KKR, Gujarat Lions (GL) and the Delhi Daredevils (DD) -- now known as Delhi Capitals (DC). He has amassed a total of 4,092 runs, 11th-most, including 19 half-centuries.