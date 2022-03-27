IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to make a fresh start when they lock horns with Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday (March 27). The match will be staged at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra and will be the first tie of the doubleheader Sunday.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians endured a disappointing campaign in the IPL 2021 last year as they failed to make it to the playoffs despite coming close. Mumbai Indians missed out on a spot in the top fur due to low net run rate and will be hoping to produce a better show this season.

After finishing as finalists in the 2020 edition of the tournament, Delhi Capitals continued their phenomenal run under new skipper Rishabh Pant last season. Delhi Capitals topped the points table to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, Pant & Co. ended up faltering in the playoffs to miss out on a spot in the final.

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have managed to strengthen their new-look squad at the mega auction last month and will be looking to make a winning start to the season on Sunday. While Mumbai Indians roped in the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tim David and young prodigy Dewald Brewis among others at the mega auction, Delhi Capitals bought the likes of Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell and Kamlesh Nagarkoti among others to build a formidable squad once again.

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals:

Head to head:

When it comes to the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the Rohit Sharma-led side has a slight edge over Rishabh Pant's men. Mumbai Indians have won 16 out of the 30 matches played against Delhi Capitals while the Capitals have won the other 14.

Stats:

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant needs just 2 runs to become the first player to score 2500 runs for the franchise in IPL history. Pant is the leading run-getter of all time for the Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will complete 130 matches as captain when he leads Mumbai Indians out on the field against Delhi on Sunday. He will become the third-most experienced captain in IPL behind only MS Dhoni (204) and Virat Kohli (140).

Trivia:

In the last five encounters between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma's men have won three times while losing twice. Delhi Capitals have won their last two games against Mumbai Indians on the trot.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Srikar Bharat, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan