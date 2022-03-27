MI vs DC, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match?

Match 2 of the ongoing IPL 2022 edition will see the most successful team, i.e. Mumbai Indians (MI) face the young and exciting Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on Sunday afternoon (March 27) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After the 15th season got off to a perfect start with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, expect another mouth-watering contest between the two sides.

Talking about the MI Paltans, the Men in Blue are a new-look side but have retained their core players. The likes of skipper Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav will form the nucleus of the franchise whereas the new additions in the form of Tim David, Tymal Mills, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen will be eager to add to the side. It will be interesting to see what combination does the Mahela Jayawardene-led MI franchise decide upon aganist DC's young guns. On the other hand, DC lost the services of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada but still have much firepower to rely upon, with Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel.

Nonetheless, DC's biggest worry is the availability of players. Many of their superstar cricketers haven't joined the side and will miss the opening few games. Hence, DC's bench strength will be put to test and a young captain in Rishabh will have to cleverly manage his resources.

Match prediction for MI vs DC: While it is an underrated rivalry between the two sides, MI just have an edge over DC by being marginally ahead (16-14) in head-to-head tally. In the last season, DC completed a double over MI after losing four back-to-back games, including the finale, in IPL 2020. Expect plenty of runs and some assitance for the slower bowlers as the game progresses. While it is tough to predict a winner at this stage of the tournament, expect MI to edge past DC on experience.