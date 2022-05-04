IPL 2022: CSK skipper MS Dhoni joins Virat Kohli to become second player to enter special 200-club

MS Dhoni-starrer Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have locked horns with the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 49 of IPL 2022 edition, on Wednesday evening (May 04) at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

The four-time winners and defending champions' skipper Dhoni unlocked a major milestone as he stepped on the field during the coin toss. The 40-year-old Dhoni became only the second player after RCB's former skipper Virat Kohli to play 200 matches for a single franchise in IPL history. While Kohli has only represented the RCB franchise all throughout the IPL, Dhoni also played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2016-17. Overall, he is playing his 230th IPL match on Wednesday evening.

At the coin toss, Dhoni-led CSK opted to bowl first as the Chennai captain opined, "We will bowl first. It stops a bit initially. And it's one of the venues where toss doesn't matter much because it's an open ground so the dew sets in pretty late. We are a side set for both ways (bat or bowl first). But it's important to play good cricket on the day. We will look to chase today. One change, in place of Santner we have Moeen."

Overall, Dhoni has amassed a whopping 4,866 runs in IPL, out of which 4,312 have come for the Yellow Army.

Talking about match 49 so far, CSK have restricted RCB to 173-8 in 20 overs. They need to win all their remaining games to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.