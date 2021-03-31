IPL 2021- 'Will be a talismanic leader': Suresh Raina on Rishabh Pant leading Delhi Capitals

Former Indian cricket and Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina congratulated Rishabh Pant on being named the captain for Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021. Raina believes that Pant will be "a talismanic leader" for the team.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021- 'Makes the game..': RCB's Devdutt Padikkal on batting alongside skipper Virat Kohli

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced Rishabh Pant as the captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season while ruling out Shreyas Iyer for the entire tournament due to shoulder injury.

Heartiest congratulations to @RishabhPant17 on being named the captain of @DelhiCapitals for this season. I am sure he will be a talismanic leader and will be donning this new cap with pride.🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 30, 2021 ×

After being named captain, Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina took to Twitter and said: "Heartiest congratulations to @RishabhPant17 on being named the captain of @DelhiCapitals for this season. I am sure he will be a talismanic leader and will be donning this new cap with pride."

Rishabh Pant began his journey in the Indian Premier League in 2016 for Delhi. The brute southpaw made headlines in 2018 when he smashed 684 runs in the cash-rich T20 league. He was named the vice-captain in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals name Rishabh Pant as captain for IPL 2021

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals,” Pant said after being appointed DC captain for IPL 2021.

Rishabh Pant is having a prolific run. The Indian wicketkeeper cemented his position in the playing XI after a wonderful performance agains Australia and England.