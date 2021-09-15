IPL 2021 welcomes fans back to stadiums as tournament set to resume on September 19

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to welcome fans during live matches as limited spectators will be allowed into stadiums when the tournament will resume on Sunday (September 19) in UAE.

IPL 2021 was halted midway through the season in May due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble when the tournament was underway in India.

The base was then shifted to UAE with the first of the remaining matches scheduled to take place on Sunday in Dubai between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

On its official website, IPL on Wednesday (September 15) wrote, "The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19."

"This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation," the statement added.

As per the statement, the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations.

The board has also released a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. Qualifier 1 will take place on October 10 while the Eliminator will be held on October 11. Qualifier 2 will take place on October 13 and the final will take place on October 15.