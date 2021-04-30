IPL 2021: 'We planned not to bowl the spinners against Andre Russell': Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals batting all-rounder Lalit Yadav had a splendid game against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2021. The 24-year-old bowled three overs and got the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine while keeping an astounding economy rate of 4.3 RPO.

Towards the end of the game, Lalit Yadav said Delhi Capital's planned to counter Andre Russell's batting ability.

"Yes, we planned not to bowl the spinners against Andre Russell. Fast bowlers - Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, and Ishant Sharma discussed the ideas of bowling yorkers, bouncers, and the slower ones into the wicket to Andre Russell," Lalit Yadav shed light on how KKR wanted to keep away from bowling spin to Andre Russell.

In any case, these strategies didn't by and large function as Andre Russell crushed 25 runs off the last seven deliveries that he confronted. In the penultimate over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell crushed four and two sixes and followed it up with another six off the innings' last ball as KKR got to 154/6 out of 20 overs.

In the pursuit, Delhi Capital's opener Prithvi Shaw went out all firearms blasting to assist his team with getting over the line easily. Prithvi Shaw began his innings on a significant forceful note as he crushed six fours in the first over.

He went on to register his 9th half-century in the IPL as his accomplice Shikhar Dhawan played the anchor at the other end. The pair added 132 runs for the initial wicket in 13.5 overs, before the left-hander succumbed to very nearly a run-a-ball 46.

Prithvi Shaw followed Shikhar Dhawan before long, present pounding his way on a 41-ball 82. Marcus Stoinis completed the game for his group with a limit as Delhi Capitals went too far in 16.3 overs.

This was Delhi Capitals' fifth victory in the league, and civility of this success, Rishab Pant's men have climbed to the second right on target the IPL 2021 points table.