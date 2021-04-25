IPL 2021, SRH vs DC, Preview: Rishabh Pant & Co. look to continue dominating campaign

Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It'll be the second match of a doubleheader, with CSK and RCB securing horns in the early evening game. It will likewise be the last match of the season to be played at Chepauk, with the wicket having produced a lot of low-scoring matches up until now.

Sunrisers Hyderabad appeared to have at last adjusted to the conditions in Chennai as they squashed the Punjab Kings in their last excursion.

In the meantime, the Delhi Capitals have enlisted three successes in their four IPL 2021 games up until now. The team led by Rishabh Pant led snapped its losing streak against the Mumbai Indians.

DC vs SRH: Head on head

Both teams have played a total of 18 IPL matches till now, of which eleven have been won by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Delhi Capitals have won seven games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad might be compelled to roll out a forced change if Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn't recuperate in time. Sandeep Sharma ought to supplant him in the playing XI. Manish Pandey could get a review into the XI, in spite of the fact that Virat Singh ought to get another chance. They could likewise pick to play an additional spinner by getting Shahbaz Nadeem for Siddharth Kaul.

Kane Williamson has scored 405 runs against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The Kiwi batsman made his re-visitation of the field in the past game versus the Punjab Kings he might want to have a go tomorrow also.

Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey/Virat Singh, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshvar Kumar/Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shahbaz Nadeem/ Siddharth Kaul.

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant has amassed 394 runs while wearing the Delhi pullover against Hyderabad in IPL, nonetheless, the new DC captain is yet to fire all chambers in IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals should name an unaltered playing XI for the contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, given the conditions in Chennai, it won't be surprising to see Axar Patel in the playing XI.

Kagiso Rabada will hope to improve, having yielded a ton of runs in the three games he's played. He has dismissed eleven Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen in his IPL career. The South African speedster will hold the way into his team's achievement tonight.

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan.



The two groups will hope to get dominant in this match prior to moving to their next venues. Although, a low-scoring thrill ride is expected again.

