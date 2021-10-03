IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer appreciates Ravichandran Ashwin's positive intent against Mumbai Indians

Shreyas Iyer appreciated Ravichandran Ashwin for displaying great intent with the bat after helping Delhi Capitals to a win against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I felt really amazing to bat through and take my team till the end. It was a low scoring game so I decided to stay till the end even though I was shifted lower down the order," Shreyas told Star Sports after the match against Mumbai.

"I backed myself and backed my instincts. Whatever situation I’ll be in, I knew I would win the game. When you think positive, everything turns out to be your way. He (Ashwin) came in and he was really positive," Shreyas added.

"His intent was to take singles as much as possible and rotate the strike and that went till the last two overs. After that, he started seeing the ball really well and decided that he’ll take on the bowlers. Both of us wanted to bat till the last ball, so he was like 'I'll take down, you just try to stay till the end and make sure you win the match for the team'."

"The transition has happened in the last two years and we have created that environment from 2019", Iyer added.

With four wickets in hand and five balls to spare, Delhi Capitals chased down a total of 130 with Shreyas Iyer's significant knock of 33. For his three-wicket haul, Axar Patel was named Man of the Match.

"Everything has shifted towards us. We tried to implicate all the good things towards each other and we really enjoy each other's success in the dressing room and we also pull each other's legs when someone gets out.

"No one is low, no one is high, whenever we perform well, we try to be humble so that in the next game we start from nought. Whoever's day it is, he has to make sure that he wins the match for the team," said Shreyas.

"All these games, the close matches especially, once we are in it, we have to see to it that we win all these close games. Every two points matter at the end of the league. If you finish in the top two, we have that opportunity to play that one game and straightaway get to the finals. We have to see to it that we maintain this position till the league phase ends," he added.

Mumbai Indians were reduced to 129/8 in the allocated twenty overs, with Avesh Khan returning with three wickets. On Monday, the Delhi Capitals will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).