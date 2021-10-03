KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s playoffs hopes were dealt with a massive blow after they lost by five wickets against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match. KKR will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their 13th match of the IPL 2021 season on Sunday.

While KKR will be looking to remain alive in the race for playoffs with a win, Kane Williamson & Co. will be playing for pride after bowing out of the competition early. SRH became the first team to be knocked out of the competition after losing their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the race for playoffs but they might spoil the party for KKR, who are currently placed fourth on the points table with ten points from 12 matches so far this season. Eoin Morgan & Co. are in a must-win situation as a defeat for KKR on Sunday will all but end their campaign in IPL 2021.

With injuries to the likes of Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson, KKR will hope for the likes of Sunil Narine and young Venkatesh Iyer among others to step up against SRH and help them secure a much-needed win at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. SRH, on the other hand, will look to hand more game time to the youngsters in the squad after an early exit from the competition.

In the last meeting between the two sides, KKR had defeated SRH by ten runs in a close encounter by successfully defending a total of 187 runs in Chennai. When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides, KKR have dominated SRH, over the years with 13 wins in 20 meetings. Morgan & Co. will hope to continue their dominant run against SRH once again on Sunday.

KKR vs SRH match prediction: SRH struggles have been well-documented this season. While their batting line-up has failed to fire as a unit, the bowlers too have been far from impressive. With only two wins in eleven games so far, SRH will have their task cut out against a hungry KKR, who are in a must-win situation to remain alive in the competition. KKR might edge out SRH in Dubai tonight and make it two wins in a row against them this season.