IPL 2021, RR vs SRH, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been struggling in IPL 2021. Both teams find themselves at the bottom of the points table. However, one of these two teams will have a shot to return to winning ways as they will clash against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the first match of the doubleheader Sunday. Rajasthan Royals will be looking to redeem themselves after suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Skipper Sanju Samson has found some form in few matches. However, Rajasthan Royals have to rethink their batting order as they failed to use their resources in the lineup wisely and settled for a modest score despite not losing many wickets. Chris Morris, IPL's most expensive buy, is yet to leave an impact for the Royals. The team are placed on the seventh spot after two wins in six matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, axed their long-time skipper David Warner and made Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson the captain for the remainder of the season. SRH are the bottom-most team in the IPL points table with just one win out of six games. The SRH franchise also confirmed a change in their overseas combination on the eve of their match against Rajasthan Royals.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 2.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RR vs SRH will be available on Hotstar.