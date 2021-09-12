IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali arrive in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players, who were in the United Kingdom for the Test series between India and England have arrived in the UAE on Sunday (September 12) to play the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Moeen Ali arrived in Dubai as informed on the official Twitter handle of the franchise. "En-coming. 4 times the joy today at Whistles Kingdom!" CSK tweeted. The players will now undergo a six-day quarantine and join the rest of the squad members who are already in the bubble.

After the deciding fifth Test match between India and England in Manchester was dramatically cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Indian camp, players have started to fly to UAE for the second leg of IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families arrived in UAE on Saturday. RCB skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj also arrived in Dubai on Sunday.

The 14th season of the IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in India, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. Qualifier 1 will take place on October 10 while the Eliminator will be held on October 11. Qualifier 2 will take place on October 13 and the final will take place on October 15.

The matches will be played following strict COIVD-19 measures. The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg.