IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw stars as Delhi Capitals thrash Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways after thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in match 25 after chasing 155 runs with 21 balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders' struggle with the bat continued as they were reduced to 109 for six. However, Andre Russell unleashed his brute force and powered KKR to 154 at the end of the innings.

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw kicked off the chase of 155 runs in some style after smashing six consecutive boundaries in the first over against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shaw became the second batsman in IPL history to do so. He achieved it against Shivam Mavi, who conceded 25 runs in the first over as the first ball was wide.

Shaw joined his current DC teammate Ajinkya Rahane to the elite list of batsmen who smashed six consecutive boundaries.

Most expensive first over of an innings in IPL

27 Abu Nechim MI v RCB, Chennai, 2011

26 Harbhajan MI v KKR, Kolkata, 2013

25 Shivam Mavi KKR v DC, Ahmedabad, 2021

23 Varun Aaron RR v RCB, Bengaluru, 2019

The opening partners (Dhawan and Shaw) put up a 132-run stand. Shaw brought up a quickfire 50.

Skipper Pant's cameo and Marcus Stoinis took Delhi over the line. With this win, Delhi Capitals move to second spot in the points table.