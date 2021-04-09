IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard two sixes away from entering an elite list

Kieron Pollard has struck 198 sixes in 164 games. If he hits two more, he would take his total tally to 200.

Mumbai Indians veteran Kieron Pollard is just two sixes away from becoming the sixth player in the Indian Premier League history to reach 200 sixes mark. 

The West Indies star could enter the elite list in the season opener against RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. 

Kieron Pollard has struck 198 sixes in 164 games. If he hits two more, he would take his total tally to 200.

If he achieves the feat, he will join Chris Gayle (349), AB de Villiers (235), MS Dhoni (216), Rohit Sharma (213), and Virat Kohli (201).

Pollard has been one of the biggest stars in the Indian Premier League history and nears several records as he heads into the 2021 edition of the cash-rich T20 league. 

Let's take look at them:

  • Kieron Pollard is 4 fours away from completing 200 fours in IPL. Kieron Pollard is 22 fours away from completing 250 fours for Mumbai Indians across leagues (IPL and CLT20 combined). The West Indian is 25 fours away from completing 700 fours across T20s.
  • The all-rounder is seven wickets away from completing 300 wickets across T20s. If he achieves it, he will become the fourth allrounder with the double of 300+ wickets and 5,000+ runs across T20s after Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, and Andre Russell.
  • Pollard, known for taking iconic catches, is just 10 catches away from completing 100 catches in IPL.

