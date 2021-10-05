IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets to keep playoffs hopes alive

Pacers Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Neesham spit fire in their fascinating spells on a slow wicket as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their crucial Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

MI restricted Royals to a below-par 90 for nine and chased down the target with 11.4 overs to spare. Coulter-Nile (4/14) took four wickets while Neesham (3/12) scalped three batsmen.

Opener Evin Lewis scored 24 while David Miller was the next best for the Royals with 15 runs in his kitty for Royals.

Ishan Kishan (50 not out) and Hardik Pandya (5) took the side past the finish line after Rohit Sharma (22) and Suryakumar Yadav's (13) early dismissal in MI's chase.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 90 for 9 in 20 overs. (E Lewis 24, D Miller 15; N Coulter-Nile 4/14, J Neesham 3/12).

Mumbai Indians: 94 for 2 in 8.2 overs. (I Kishan 50 not out, R Sharma 22; M Rahman 1/32).