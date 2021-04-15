IPL 2021: Miller and Morris steal the show in Wankhede as Rajasthan beat Delhi

Rajasthan Royals win a thriller at the Wankhede Stadium as they come from behind to beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in Match 7 of IPL 2021.

IN PICS: IPL 2021- Rajasthan Royals win a thriller against Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision paid off as Unadkat managed to get rid of the openers within the powerplay. Marcus Stoinis was out for a nought leaving a big responsibility on skipper Rishabh Pant.

After dismantling the top order, captain Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav put up a crucial 51-run partnership. Pant smashed a crucial half-century to get his team out of trouble but lost his wicket after Riyan Parag's stunning runout.

After Pant's dismissal, Delhi Capitals struggled to pose an above-par total and were restricted to 147 runs at the loss of eight wickets.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, had a worse start as their top order including skipper Sanju Samson returned to the pavilion within the powerplay.

However, the wickets did not stop falling for the Royals as Dube and Parag got out cheaply. A crucial 38-run partnership between Miller and Tewathia but Rabada brought the breakthrough.

Miller scored a brave 62 runs off 43 balls and opened the six account for the night. Chris Morris' last-minute smash-fest took Rajasthan over the line. The most expensive buy in IPL history smashed four sixes and brought his team back from another loss. Rajasthan open their account in the IPL 2021.