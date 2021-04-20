IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals hold their nerves to defeat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the Rishabh Pant-led outfit continued their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians started on a shaky note as they lost opener Quinton de Kock (1) for cheap. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a handy partnership as the skipper scored 44 off 30 while SKY came up with 24 runs before edging one off Avesh Khan. Ishan Kishan scored a watchful 26 off 28 as in what was a tricky Chennai pitch. However, the Mumbai Indians middle order collapsed with the likes of Hardik Pandya (0), Krunal Pandya (1) and Kieron Pollard (2) getting outdone by Amit Mishra and Lalit Yadav.

Jayant Yadav scored a handy 23 runs off 22 as Mumbai Indians posted 137-9 in 20 overs – the lowest score of IPL 2021.

For Delhi Capitals, veteran Amit Mishra picked up four wickets and Avesh Khan continued his good run of form with two scalps to his name. Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and Lalit Yadav picked up a wicket each.

Chasing 138, Delhi Capitals lost the in-form opener, Prithvi Shaw, for 7 as Jayant Yadav drew first blood. Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a 53-run knock as the duo showed their experience to pull DC out of a tricky powerplay phase. While the Australian was trapped plumb by Kieron Pollard, Dhawan was sent packing by Rahul Chahar in the 15th over.

Jasprit Bumrah continued to cement his position as one of the best bowlers in death overs as he got the big wicket of DC captain Rishabh Pant for seven whereas his partner Trent Boult once again was at the top of his game with the ball.

However, Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav took Delhi Capitals over the winning line to seal their third win in IPL 2021. With the win, DC have six points to their name in the points table.