IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings rope in Australian star as replacement for Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings on Friday named Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, who had earlier pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 citing COVID-19 concern.

The left-arm pacer will now join the MS Dhoni-led outfit for the 14th edition of IPL. Beherendorff has played 11 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia so far and this will be his second IPL team, after representing Mumbai Indians in 2019, where he ended up with five wickets in as many matches.

"Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has signed up with the Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for compatriot Josh Hazlewood for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far," IPL said in a statement on Friday.

However, Beherendorff will miss CSK's IPL 2021 opener against Delhi Capitals on April 10 due to the mandatory seven-day quarantine period.

Another CSK overseas pacer Lungi Ndigi will also miss the game but the duo is expected to be back for their second match of the season.

IPL 2021 commences from Friday with Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.