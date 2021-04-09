Powerful and experienced squad: R Ashwin feels Mumbai Indians are hot favourites in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will start as hot favourites in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, set to start on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are eyeing a hat-trick of IPL wins after winning their fifth trophy in the year 2020.

Analysing Mumbai Indians, Ashwin said that while every team has its area of strength, MI’s experience and power-packed line-up make them stand out from their competitors.

“Every team is strong, and I am not making a diplomatic statement. But I definitely think Mumbai has got a powerful and experienced squad. Mumbai will always start as favourites in this competition. I think Mumbai is the team to beat,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

While lavishing praises on Mumbai Indians, Ashwin also backed his side Delhi Capitals to carry the confidence of last season. The veteran spinner backed DC to perform well in the 14th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

“Good (On DC’s chances), well-balanced one. Last year, our batting did not come well together. It was understandable due to lockdown and all that. But this year, in the kind of form in which Rishabh is, definitely that (team’s batting) also will get sorted out,” he stated.

“We have a good chance. But if you see the last few years, it is not always about the top two or three sides. Every team picks players judiciously and have good balance and options. The IPL is in a new caravan model, so conditions also will play a part,” Ashwin added.

The IPL 2021 is set to be kick-started on April 9 with Mumbai Indians locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener in Chennai.