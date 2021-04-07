IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians - Team Preview: A dream hat-trick on cards for Rohit Sharma and Co.?

Mumbai Indians head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as firm favourites to defend their title. Having won the IPL trophy a record five times, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is looking stronger than ever and are likely to give major headaches to their opposition.

After having a flawless IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians made slight changes to their squad in the auction table and bolstered it with the likes of James Neesham, Piyush Chawla, Adam Milne among others.

Mumbai Indians arguably have the most settled and power-packed squad among all IPL franchises. Their move to invest in the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and Krunal Pandya have worked wonders – which now makes their core team.

The presence of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard only make them a scarier side to compete against. Not to forget the young and flamboyant Ishan Kishan.

Bumrah’s link-up with Kiwi pacer Trent Boult not only give Mumbai Indians the needed experience with the ball but also provides them variety and a world-class skill-set. The prospects of Marco Jansen and Arjun Tendulkar will only excite the MI fans even more.

In the spin department, Rahul Chahar will have Piyush Chawla to compete for a spot whereas Krunal Pandya would be the go-to option when it comes to left-arm spin.

Mumbai Indians are hot favourites to make it a hat-trick of IPL wins and there won’t be a single eyebrow raised if they go on to achieve the iconic feat.

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar