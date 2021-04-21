IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings go on top as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings continue their dominance as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in match 15 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: 'I think my captaincy is going great': Rishabh Pant on leading Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl first. However, the decision backfired as the opening duo of CSK (Gaikwad and du Plessis) put up a 115-run partnership. Faf du Plessis smashed 95 runs in 60 balls, followed by Gaikwad who scored 64 runs in 42 balls. Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja's cameo powered Chennai Super Kings to 220 runs at the end of the innings.

KKR, on the other hand, had a terrible start as their batsmen kept falling cheaply. At one moment, KKR were certainly down and out as they were reduced to 31-5. However, last-minute heroics from Pat Cummins, Dinesh Karthik, and Andre Russell kept KKR in the game.

Pat Cummins smashed 30 runs off Sam Curran's over was the highest this season. The Aussie smashed unbeaten 66 runs in 34 runs including four 4s and six 6s. However, he fell short as he ran out of partners as last-minute run outs bundled KKR out. Deepak Chahar scalped four crucial wickets and conceded just 29 runs.

Chennai Super Kings go on top of the table after an all-around performance and the best net run-rate. Despite their last-minute heroics, they sit in the sixth position.