Suresh Raina opens up for first time since leaving Chennai Super Kings camp

Suresh Raina on Tuesday opened up for the first time since leaving the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as the former Indian cricketer took to social media platform Twitter to write about an incident related to his family in Pathankot, Punjab.

Earlier it was reported that Raina’s uncle had died while four members of his family sustained critical injuries in an attack by robbers in Punjab’s Pathankot district. Raina confirmed it while adding his cousin passed away last night after battling for life for days while adding other member of his family is very critical and is on life support.

The southpaw further wrote that who is behind the incident is still unknown while requesting Punjab police to look into the matter.

“What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support,” Raina tweeted on Tuesday.'

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina to miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020 ×

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” Raina added.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: Dinesh Karthik opines on 'Mankading', says 'giving warning is accepted as spirit of cricket'

According to police, three to four members of the ‘Kale Kachhewala’ gang had come in the house with an intention to loot and attacked the family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot while fleeing with some cash and gold from the house.

Ashok Kumar’s 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal suffered injuries, said police.

Raina left the CSK camp in UAE ahead of IPL 2020 giving major headaches to the team. However, the three-time IPL winning franchise said that they fully support Raina’s decision while asking to give him personal space.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” CSK tweeted CEO Kasi Viswanathan’s statement after Raina’s decision to opt out from IPL 2020.

