IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Preview: Fourth spot for grabs as Hyderabad take on Kolkata

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While KKR are sitting in the fourth spot in the points table, SRH are close fifth.

KKR have eight points to their name while SRH have six points. Given KKR’s poor net run-rate, SRH will go fourth if they win the encounter in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. However, good news for KKR is that Sunil Narine has been cleared of the reported suspect action and can reproduce the same action going forward in IPL 2020.

He was dropped from the playing XI as Narine could have been banned from bowling had his action got reported again in the tournament. However, now with IPL’s report, he can continue with his bowling action.

Talking about head-to-head statistics, KKR have won 11 matches whereas SRH have seven wins to their name. However, in the UAE, KKR have won the only match played between the two sides. In last five clashes, KKR have won three matches whereas SRH have won twice.

SRH vs KKR - Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha

