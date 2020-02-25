IPL 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni trains with CSK for clash against Mumbai Indians on March 2

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings is reported to start his training from March 2 along with other players as the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) closes in.

The 38-year-old whose future as a sportsman in this game has been a subject of intense speculation since the ICC 50-over World Cup of 2019, is expected to begin preparing at the M A Chidambaram stadium for the upcoming IPL.

The opening match for IPL 2020 will put CSK against defending champion Mumbai Indians on the latter's home turf on March 29. CEO of the cricket team, KS Viswanathan stated that Dhoni will be training with players who are available as the full preparatory camp of the team begins on March 19.

Practice sessions for the former India captain are expected to last for a couple of weeks with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu among others. This is reported to provide the veteran stumper opportunities to bond with the new players in the CSK set-up.

Dhoni had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back, and would also look to get into the groove as he has been away from the game for a while now.

Practice sessions of the Super Kings’ team never failed to attract crowds in thousands in the past, and with Dhoni set for early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around as well.

The three-time IPL champion had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the auction held in December of 2019.