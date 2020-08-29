IPL 2020: BCCI confirms 13 positive COVID-19 cases after initial rounds of testing

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that as many as 13 personnel involed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 have been tested positive for COVID-19 including two players. Earlier, there were reports that around 10 personnel have tested positive only from the Chennai Super Kings camp but there have been no sorts of confirmation regarding that.

However, BCCI has now confirmed, without naming any player or franchise, that total of 13 personnel have returned positive after the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.

BCCI confirmed that total of 1,988 tests were carried out between August 20 and 28 out of which 13 have tested positive while adding all the affected people as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from their team members. They are being monitored by IPL Medical Team.

Earlier, in what came as a massive blow, Chennai Super Kings stalwart Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personel reason. And it remains to be seen if CSK opt for a replacement for 'Chinna Thala'. The exact reason for Raina pulling out of IPL 2020 is not yet known.

Full statement from BCCI on COVID-19 testing:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE.

Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme. Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff.

13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team.

As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season.