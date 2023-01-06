Inzamam-ul-Haq was always a better player than Rahul Dravid, claims Wahab Riaz

Over the years, cricket has been blessed with several match-winners with the bat. The likes of Sir Donald Bradman, MK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, Javed Miandad, Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and many others have been big performers with the willow for their respective nations.

Among them, Rahul Dravid and Inzamam-ul-Haq were also reliable and consistent performers for India and Pakistan, respectively, during their playing days. They scored heaps of runs and broke several records during their illustrious careers. Dravid amassed 13, 288 runs in Tests and remains the fourth highest run getter in history of the longest format. In addition, he ended with 10,889 runs in ODIs. Inzamam, on the other hand, returned with 11,739 runs in ODI cricket -- being the only Pakistani to surpass the 10,000-run mark in the format -- whereas ended with 8,839 runs in whites.

Recently, Pakistan's veteran pacer Wahab Riaz picked Inzamam as a 'better player' than Dravid. During an in an interaction on the YouTube Channel CricBridge, he said, "Inzamam Ul Haq was always a better player than Rahul Dravid. Inzamam bhai was an all-format player and he had a lot of time to play his shots even against the pacers. He was way ahead of Dravid."

Here are some of the responses of the Indian fans, defending the current head coach and slamming Wahab's recent remark:

Rahul Dravid ,Avg

ODIs , 39.17 (SR: 71)

Tests , 52.32 (100s: 36)



Inzamam's ,Avg

ODIs , 39.53 (SR: 74)

Tests , 49.33 (100s: 25)



So, How exactly was Inzi better than Rahul?

Even Rahul was an all format player.

You need to look at the stats wahab.🤷🏼‍♂️ — TooOpinionated (@Cricketishot) January 4, 2023 ×

Inzammam was a good player no doubt , but he couldn't run between the wickets, I have been seen him walking between the wickets. he had the maximum run outs , Dravid was fitter and had more hundreds both in test and hundreds , track record speaks for itself.

Inzammam was a good player no doubt , but he couldn't run between the wickets, I have been seen him walking between the wickets.

he had the maximum run outs , Dravid was fitter and had more hundreds both in test and hundreds , track record speaks for itself. — Shajan Samuel (@IamShajanSamuel) January 5, 2023 ×

At present, Dravid is serving as India's head coach. He took over the job in late 2021. Under Dravid, India have had a lot of success at home and in the shortest format, in particular, but failed to win the T20 World Cup 2022, didn't qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 finale, lost the away series in South Africa and the one-off Test versus England in Edgbaston.

Inzamam has served as the former chief selector after his international retirement and remains vocal on various aspects of Pakistan cricket. Recently, he supported underfire Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the right-hander is facing the heat post the national side's inability to win a single Test on home soil in 2022.