'International matches will help the team,' says Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan ahead of Brazil match

The Indian women's football team will play in a four-nation international tournament in South America and their first contest is none other than Brazil. Ahead of the historic match against Brazil, Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan opened up about the team's excitement and also the importance of playing such matches to prepare for big tournaments.

Besides Brazil, India will lock horns with Chile and Venezuela also in their three matches. The tour is considered as their preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, which will be hosted by India.

Ecstatic Aditi said, "We are very excited. We've never dreamt about playing against a team like Brazil, but we are here. It’s simply amazing."

She added, "Marta and other senior players from Brazil are people we have looked up to. We admire watching them in World Cups and Olympics. We can't say it's a dream come true as we never dreamed about it."

"But obviously, it's very very exciting and we feel incredibly honoured, feels really special that our staff and federation can play against a tough team like Brazil," she added.

"We will give our best. I am sure it's going to be one of the matches that we will cherish all our lives. There's no fear and have nothing to lose, but we are not going to hold back or be overwhelmed by the occasion of the match. We just have to prepare ourselves the way we prepare for the other matches," the keeper said.

"I think these international matches are very helpful to the team. Not only to be able to play alongside each other but also to understand each other. In the past as well we have gained a lot of experience, and we are looking forward to the same in the upcoming ones in Brazil," Aditi said.

Here's India's fixtures:

November 26: Brazil vs India, 6.30 AM IST kick-off.

November 29: India vs Chile, 2.30 AM IST kick-off.

December 2: India vs Venezuela, 2.30 AM IST kick-off.