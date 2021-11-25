When and where to watch India vs Brazil football live on TV and online streaming

The Indian women's football squad has already arrived in Brazil to compete in the Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino, a four-nation event held in Manaus. As part of their preparations for the next AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, they will play three friendly matches.

The four nations which will be participating in the tournament are India, Chile, Venezuela and host Brazil.

Wishes have poured from the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for the women's football team before their match.

It'll be a historic tour as the Indian women's football team will play against Brazil for the first time. Also, Brazilian legend Formiga will play the farewell match of her career.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is India vs Brazil football match taking place?

The India vs Brazil football match will take place at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil.

What time does India vs Brazil football match begin?

The India vs Brazil football match begins at 6:30 AM IST on Friday (November 26).

How to watch live coverage of India vs Brazil football on TV?

The India vs Brazil football match will be shown on deferred telecast on DD Sports at 5 PM IST and 9.30 PM IST on Friday, November 26, 2021.

How to watch live coverage of India vs Brazil football on the live streaming?

The India vs Brazil football match will be available to stream live on the Indian Football Team Facebook page, and Indian Football’s official YouTube channel.