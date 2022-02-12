Insane! CSK make Deepak Chahar their most expensive IPL signing of all time at Rs 14 crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went all out to buy back star Indian pacer Deepak Chahar at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12). Chahar, who has been one of the integral members of the CSK squad since joining the franchise in 2018, was roped in by the four-time champions for a sum of a whopping Rs 14 crore (INR 140 million).

Chahar became one of the most expensive picks on day 1 of the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. He had opted for a base price of Rs 2 crore but an intense bidding war between teams like Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK saw his price rise seven times.

Chahar was eventually roped in by CSK at Rs 14 crore becoming the most expensive signing by the franchise in the history of IPL auction. CSK have not spent more than Rs 14 crore on any player in an auction so far in the history of the competition.

Chahar was bought by CSK for a sum of Rs 80 lakh in 2018. He went on to become a vital cog in the team's pace attack and went on to make his India debut after shining for CSK. Chahar will be now making more than 17 times what he was earning before at the franchise after going for a record sum of Rs 14 crore.

While he is a terrific powerplay bowler and is known for his variations, Chahar can also be handy with the bat in the lower order. He played an instrumental role with the ball in helping CSK claim two titles in IPL 2018 and IPL 2021. The right-arm pacer has played 63 matches in his IPL career so far and has 59 wickets to his name.

Apart from Chahar, CSK also roped in a host of former players like Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu at the IPL 2022 mega auction.