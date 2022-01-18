INDvsSA: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI match - IST time and streaming details

After the end of the riveting Test series, India and South Africa will face each other in a three-match ODI series in the African nation, starting on January 19 at Boland Park, Paarl. The series will see India return to the 50-over format after a long time. The last ODI series for the Men in Blue was in Sri Lanka, in July 2021, where a second-stringed Shikhar Dhawan-led side beat the Islanders.

The last time both sides faced each other in ODIs in the rainbow nation led to the visitors winning 5-1. Since then, India and South Africa haven't faced each other in the shorter format. During SA's tour of India in late 2019, the African nation had played three T20Is and equal number of Tests. Their only face-off in the 50-over format was during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

The ODI series will present a huge opportunity for KL Rahul to bolster his chances of taking over as the Test captain, following Kohli's resignation. Rahul is leading the national side in the absence of limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma, ruled out due to injury. He will have the assistance of Kohli, Dhawan, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.

On the other hand, the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas will be bolstered by the presence of white-ball specialists, such as David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi. They will like to carry on in a similar stead after having won the three Tests, 2-1, despite a 1-0 lead.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is South Africa vs India 1st ODI match taking place?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2022.

Where is South Africa vs India 1st ODI taking place?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI will take place at the Boland Park, Paarl in South Africa.

At what time South Africa vs India 1st ODI taking place?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI will kick off at 2:00pm (IST).

How to watch South Africa vs India 1st ODI live on TV?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch South Africa vs India 1st ODI live streaming?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI will be available to watch online/streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App and the website.