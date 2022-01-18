He has already set a standard for India: Rahul speaks highly of former captain Kohli ahead of SA ODIs

KL Rahul will take charge of Team India in the upcoming three ODIs versus South Africa, which gets underway at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday (January 19). In Rohit Sharma's absence, Rahul will lead the side for the first time for a full series.

Thus, Rahul will have his fair share of challenges leading the Men in Blue, comprising many veteran players such as former captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, etc. Ahead of the three ODIs, the 29-year-old Rahul lavished huge praise on Kohli's leadership, whose captaincy tenure ended altogether after quitting as the Test captain (on January 15).

Speaking in the pre-match press conference about Kohli and his leadership, Rahul opined, "Team India has done some phenomenal things under Virat Kohli’s leadership. We won a series outside of India, which hasn’t been done before. We have gone to every country and won a series. He has done a lot of things right and he has already set a standard for all of us and for Team India."

"It’s all about for us and as a team to build upon that. We have to take it forward, keep improving as individuals and try to stay as disciplined and determined as we can and go out there and enjoy our cricket. Every series gives us a different opportunity," the versatile batter added.

Rahul also mentioned Kohli's biggest quality as a leader and said, "When it comes to leadership, Virat has this amazing ability to get the best out of everybody. He pushed everybody and made us believe we can do special things and that’s something I’ve learnt from him and hopefully, I can do that with the team as well."

Under Kohli, India excelled particularly in the red-ball format; dominating at home, winning a Test series in Australia and ensuring an unassailable 2-1 lead over England in the United Kingdom in 2021's incomplete five-match series. In the white-ball format, Kohli guided India to bilateral ODI series wins in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies and the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals. In T20Is, Kohli-led India won bilateral series in SENA countries.

Currently, India is gearing up for the ODI series opener versus Temba Bavuma-led Proteas at Paarl. The second and penultimate ODI will also take place at the same venue before the series finale will be hosted at Newlands, Cape Town.