Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarters after thumping win

ANI
Bali, Indonesia Published: Nov 18, 2021, 04:56 PM(IST)

Kidambi Srikanth. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kidambi Srikanth fought back in the second and third sets after he lost the first set against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.

India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters on Thursday.

Playing on Court 1, Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 and secured his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Indian shuttler went down in the first game, but he was able to rise to the occasion in the next two games, and as a result, he ended up winning the contest.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu outclassed Spain's Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 and entered the quarter-finals.

IN PICS: From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj: List of athletes who won Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021

Lakshya Sen bowed out of the ongoing tournament after losing against Kento Momota 13-21, 19-21.

The pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the Indonesia Master after losing against Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran. 

Read in App