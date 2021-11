From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj: List of athletes who won Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years. Here's a list of all the players who were conferred with the award this year:

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

His efforts enabled him to finish on the top of the Olympic podium at this year's Tokyo Olympics in Javelin throw. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal.

He has also won Gold Medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 and Gold Medal at Asian Games, Jakarta 2018.

He was honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Athletics.

(Image credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

(Photograph:Twitter)