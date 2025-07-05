The BCCI has rescheduled Team India’s away white-ball series against Bangladesh, earlier scheduled in August (17-31) this year. Earlier reports suggested that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) called off the series, with early signs of which emerging after they paused their media rights sale. Although the reports claimed that strained political relations following a fallout between India and Pakistan led to that, the latest developments read something else. Both boards, however, have decided to reschedule it next year during the September window.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," a BCCI statement read. "The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course."



In April this year, the BCB announced a tentative schedule, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is. While the One-Dayers were scheduled to take place on August 17, 20 and 23, the three-match T20Is were to follow – August 26, 29 and 31. Mirpur and Chattogram were the two venues scheduled to host all matches. Since no India matches will take place in August this year, the centrally contracted players will be available for the Duleep Trophy during that window.

Asia Cup 2025



Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, where Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, all tourists from India and abroad, India retaliated with ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting Pakistan’s terror and military camps, leading to a war-like situation between the arch-rivals. Although the Indian government took harsh steps to boycott Pakistan across all fronts, including cutting diplomatic ties, neither they nor their respective cricket boards made anything official on the sports front, especially cricket.



However, the latest reports have suggested that the BCCI and PCB have agreed to honour the Asia Cup commitments, scheduled for September this year. The six-team event would begin in early September, sometime around the 7th, with the UAE hosting all matches.

